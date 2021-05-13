€14,000 dedicated to boosting Wexford’s medieval heritage

€14,000 in Heritage Council funding has been promised to two projects in County Wexford to help boost awareness of the county’s medieval history.

€12,000 will be dedicated to the conservation of the town wall at Mary Street in Wexford Town.

Meanwhile a further €2,000 will go towards a promotional video for New Ross, a key stop on the Norman Way.

Wexford county councillor and member of the Heritage committee Davy Hynes has welcomed the news and says it’s time Wexford played up it’s history.

“There’s very few towns that have so much of their old walls still standing and hopefully in the next few years the heritage committee will be able to promote it.

“Oftentimes we play up the seafaring aspect of the county or the nice beaches but I think the historical value of the town is something we need to promote.”

