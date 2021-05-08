€850,000 promised for Disabled Persons Grant in Wexford

Almost €850,000 will be made available in home adaption grants for those living with a disability in County Wexford.

€846,710 euro has been set aside by the Department of Housing and Wexford County Council as part of the Disabled Persons Grant scheme.

The funding is aimed at improving the lives of older people and people with a disability by giving them access to vital resources such as grab rails, access ramps and wet rooms.

New Ross councillor Michael Sheehan explains how to apply for the grant:

