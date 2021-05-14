Edwin Poots elected new leader of DUP by 2 votes

Edwin Poots has been elected as the new leader of the DUP.

Northern Ireland’s Agriculture Minister defeated MP Jeffrey Donaldson by a margin of 19 votes to 17 in the party’s first ever leadership contest.

Poots will succeed Arlene Foster who is set to step down at the end of this month.

The MLA for Lagan Valley says he will continue to campaign against the Northern Ireland protocol as DUP leader while also providing a united voice for Unionists.

