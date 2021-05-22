Eileen Gray exhibition to take place in France next month

A special exhibition inspired by Wexford designer and architect Eileen Gray will take place in France next month.
The event called Making and Momentum: In Conversation with Eileen Gray curated by Richard Malone will coincide with the reopening of her famous E1027 villa in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin
The Enniscorthy woman is regarded as a pioneer of Modernist design and artists will celebrate her legacy during the exhibition.
The event is due to make it’s way to County Wexford for an Irish audience next spring.