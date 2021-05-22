Eileen Gray exhibition to take place in France next month

A special exhibition inspired by Wexford designer and architect Eileen Gray will take place in France next month.

The event called Making and Momentum: In Conversation with Eileen Gray curated by Richard Malone will coincide with the reopening of her famous E1027 villa in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin

The Enniscorthy woman is regarded as a pioneer of Modernist design and artists will celebrate her legacy during the exhibition.

The event is due to make it’s way to County Wexford for an Irish audience next spring.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related