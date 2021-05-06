Enniscorthy named as Official Tour De France Cycling City

Enniscorthy has been chosen as an Official Tour De France Cycling City.

Local cycling activists have been successful with their application which makes Enniscorthy the only area outside of mainland Europe to receive the honour.

The town held a stage of the famous race during the 1998 Tour.

Member of the Wexford Bicycle Users Group Phil Skelton has welcomed the news and says this will bring brand name recognition to cycling in the area:

