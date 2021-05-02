ENNISCORTHY TO BECOME HOME OF NEW HAIRDRESSING APPRENTICESHIPS

A new hairdressing apprenticeship course will be available for Wexford students in the coming months.

The Higher Education Minister’s welcoming the expansion of the National Hairdressing Apprenticeship across six new sites, including the Enniscorthy Vocational College of Further Education.

Last month €20 million in capital funding was announced to respond to the growing demand for apprenticeships.

Some of the money will be used for equipment for apprenticeships including hairdressing.

Minister Simon Harris says there’s a skills shortage in the industry and many salons are struggling to find suitably qualified hairdressers to sustain and grow their business.

The National Hairdressing Apprenticeship is a three-year programme leading to a nationally recognised QQI Level 6 Qualification.

