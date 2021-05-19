EU take steps towards allowing vaccinated people into bloc

The EU has begun the first steps in allowing fully vaccinated visitors travel from overseas in the summer.

Ambassadors from member states have backed proposals for the easing of some restrictions to travel for those from outside the trading bloc.

There will also be a new mechanism to deal with the threat of new variants.

EU Commission Spokesperson Christian Wigand says the European Union will act quickly in response.

“To limit the risk of variants entering the EU, the council agreed on a new emergency brake system allowing member states to act quickly and in a coordinated manner.”

