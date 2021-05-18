Extension to St. Sennan’s school gets the ahead

There’s been a broad welcome from teachers, parents and pupils after the green light was given for the long awaited extension to Saint Sennan’s Primary School in Enniscorthy.

The school was built in 1978 and has since outlived it’s spacial needs and there are approximately 430 students in attendance today.

School Principle Una Rackard said she is delighted and paid tribute to all those involved in lobbying for the extension over the years

Work is to begin immediately on the design and then the project will go to tender.

Local Fine Gael TD Paul Kehoe says he has been working closely with the school over the last number of years to bring the extension to reality.

