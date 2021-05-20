Farmers commended for dealing with online issues during Covid pandemic

The last year and a half has shown us that broadband is a must have in rural areas for farmers.

That’s the view of Phelim O’Neill of the Irish Farmers Journal who says online sales have helped the industry remain in business since the pandemic took hold last March.

He told the Morning Mix that farmers should be commended for changing with the times over the last 18 months.

“We managed to get through the year in a reasonably good state. There’s been many learnings to take out of this, not just for farmers but for society’s need for high quality broadband across the entire country.”

