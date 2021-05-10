Filming on Disney’s sequel gets underway in Ireland today

Filming on Disney’s sequel to Enchanted gets underway in Ireland today.

Stars of the film, Patrick Dempsey and Amy Adams, arrived into the country last week to resume their roles in ‘Disenchanted.’

Scenes for the movie will be filmed in several Irish locations, including Dundalk, Dublin city centre, Greystones and Enniskerry.

A large set of a castle has been constructed in Enniskerry village centre which will be closed off for 11 days in June.

Photo Credit: Pexels Images/Benjamin Suter

