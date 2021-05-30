Finalists chosen for Wexford Fittest School grand finals

After two hard days of fierce competition, the battle to find Wexford’s Fittest School has reached the grand final stages.

Eight teams emerged from the heats on Friday and Saturday and will fight it out to see who will be crowned the champions in two weeks time.

Staff members from the schools had to complete challenges involving box steps, a hang tough bar and an obstacle course.

Groups from St John of God’s in the Faythe, Bunscoil Loreto, Bree National School and Scoil Muire in Coolcotts booked their place in the next round after brilliant performances by their teachers.

Rathangan National School, the Mercy School in Wexford, Bridgetown College and St Aidans in Enniscorthy will also compete in the decider which is set for the week of the 14th of June.

