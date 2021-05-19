Financial Times reporting that Irish patient’s data has appeared online

It’s claimed medical and personal information about patients is now being shared online.

The Financial Times says it’s seen screenshots and files, following the cyber attack by hackers on the HSE.

The records available online include internal health files, minutes of meetings, equipment purchase details, and correspondence with patients.

Head of the HSE, Paul Reid, is describing the ransomware attack as ‘unfair, unjust and incomprehensible’.

Technology Correspondent Jess Kelly says some very sensitive data is now being shared online.

“The 27 files that have been uploaded so far show personal records of 12 individuals.

“This includes things such as admission records, lab results and other personal, very sensitive,data that we believe is stored within the 700GB of data taken by the hackers in this instance.”

The HSE says some computer systems will be working again in the next 48 hours, but the entire network will take several weeks to fix.

Widespread cancellations will continue for the foreseeable future, due to the ransomware attack.

Most staff have no access to patients’ electronic files, and are relying on paper records to see urgent cases.

The HSE’s director of acute operations, Liam Woods, says the problem will take a long time to fully resolve.

