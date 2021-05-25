Following GAA controversy, HSE only authority to identify close contacts

It’s emerged that the HSE is the only authority to identify close contacts with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19

It follows a clash between clubs Clare and Wexford in recent days.

Two members of Wexford’s hurling team tested positive late last week for Covid 19 – and consequently the Kilkenny/Wexford clash was postponed over the weekend

Clare Manager Brian Lohan was under the impression – that it was the players who had nominated close contacts on the Clare team

However Wexford GAA Cathairleach, Micheal Martin had responded by saying that was factually incorrect.

