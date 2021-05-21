Funding welcomed for dune restoration project at Morriscastle Beach

Almost €27,000 will be devoted to two major biodiversity projects in County Wexford.

€26,775 will be split between the Changing Landscapes group (€15,300) which informs the public on managing green spaces and the protection and restoration of Morriscastle Beach (€11,475).

The funding from the Local Authority Biodiversity Grant scheme has been welcomed with many visitors expected to visit the beach over the summer months.

Local councillor Pip Breen has welcomed the news and told South East Radio about where the money will go.

“The funding will go towards the erecting of 355 metres of chestnut fencing to encourage movement along designated routes.

“There will also be community information sessions about the importance of the dune system and the reason behind the restoration programme.”

