Furlong one of 8 Irish players named in Lions squad but Sexton misses out

Jonathan Sexton is the big absentee as Warren Gatland has named his 37 man squad for the upcoming Lions tour of South Africa.

The Irish out half has been struggling with fitness following a series of head injuries that meant he missed Leinster’s European Champions Cup clash with La Rochelle.

8 Irish players have been named in the touring party with Wexford man Tadhg Furlong joined in the forwards by Tadhg Beirne, Andrew Porter, Jack Conan and Iain Henderson.

Andy Farrell’s side will be represented in the backs by scrum half Conor Murray and centre’s Bundee Aki and Robbie Henshaw.

Welsh record appearance holder Alun Wyn Jones has been named as the captain of the tourists.

