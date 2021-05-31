Future of Pandemic support payments to be outlined tomorrow

Cabinet Ministers will sign off on plans for the National Economic Recovery tomorrow.

It will include the phasing out of pandemic supports along with plans to get people back to work.

It’s expected the Pandemic Unemployment Payment will be phased out from September or October – while business supports like the Emergency Wage Subsidy Scheme will last a while longer before also being removed.

The plan will also set targets for getting people back to work over the coming years.

It’s likely some government TDs will push for a raising of core social welfare rates as a long standing measure, for people who will go from getting a max rate of 350 a week back to 205 euro a week.

