Gaeltacht courses cancelled again this summer over Covid concerns

News Desk News

The lack of summer Gaeltacht courses will have an impact on students performance in oral exams, according to the Irish Second-Level Students Union.

State-backed summer courses will not be going ahead after concerns were raised by course operators and Mna an Tí.

They were worried about hosting pupils due to covid-19, but some online courses may run in their place.

The ISSU’s Irish language officer Katie Halpin-Hill says many students rely on summer courses to get ready for the state exams:

For all of these stories and more, visit our website southeastradio.ie or follow us on facebooktwitter and instagram.

Advertisement

More News