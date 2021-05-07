Gaeltacht courses cancelled again this summer over Covid concerns

The lack of summer Gaeltacht courses will have an impact on students performance in oral exams, according to the Irish Second-Level Students Union.

State-backed summer courses will not be going ahead after concerns were raised by course operators and Mna an Tí.

They were worried about hosting pupils due to covid-19, but some online courses may run in their place.

The ISSU’s Irish language officer Katie Halpin-Hill says many students rely on summer courses to get ready for the state exams:

