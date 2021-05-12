Garda Pride Patrol Car is visiting Wexford for a few weeks

The Garda Pride Patrol Car is visiting the Wexford Division for a few weeks.

The standard white vehicle is decorated with a row of rainbow flags on each side.

They say if you see it, make sure to say a “socially distanced” hello to the Gardaí.

The makeover of the patrol car began in 2019 when An Garda Síochána were marking Pride week and it made its debut appearance in the Dublin Pride Festival.

Now, the car travels from county to county as a mark of solidarity with members of the LGBT community and to highlight inclusion and diversity within and outside of the force.

