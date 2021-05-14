Garda Pride Vehicle visits FDYS Francis Street

The Garda Pride Vehicle has been spotted visiting FDYS on Francis Street in Wexford Town.

The rainbow flag covered car is making it’s way around the county for the next few weeks.

Wexford LGBT+ Youth Support Group offers support services for LGBTI+ young people in the county.

They say if you see it, make sure to say a “socially distanced” hello to the Gardaí.

The makeover of the patrol began in 2019, when An Garda Síochána were marking Pride week and it made its debut appearance in the Dublin Pride Festival.

Now, the car travels from county to county as a mark of solidarity with members of the LGBT community and to highlight inclusion and diversity within and outside of the force.

