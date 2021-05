The cabinet has approved the new Affordable Housing Bill after meeting this afternoon.

It will legislate for a shared equity scheme in houses, direct building of affordable houses by local authorities and the development of cost-rental accommodation.

Price caps will also be set on what’s deemed affordable – with Dublin City the highest limit at 450-thousand euro for a home.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has said the upper limits are not a goal for developers to try to reach

