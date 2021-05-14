HSE site searching for new vaccination centre in Wexford or Wicklow

The HSE is exploring a number of sites in the North Wexford or South Wicklow for a new vaccination centre.

As is stands, there is one vaccination centre in Co. Wexford, located in the Riverside Hotel in Enniscorthy.

The call for a second centre to facilitate those living near the Wexford/Wicklow border follows a number of Wexford people recently being given vaccination appointments in locations beyond Wexford such as Arklow, Greystones and the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Gorey Fianna Fail Senator Malcolm Byrne says he has been in consultation with the HSE on the matter.

“I have been raising this with the Minsiter and the HSE to look at seeing if there is an alternative venue to find in north Wexford or south Wicklow.

“I know the HSE have been in discussions with a number of venues.

“I hope that very soon we may have soon on that, that we may hear news on a second vaccination centre.

“It’s important that people are able to get access to the vaccine as quickly as possible.

“But it should also be relatively convenient for people to gain access to the vaccination centre.”

