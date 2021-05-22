HSE systems still down as Cancer services warn of impacts of the hack

Unlocking the HSE network following last week’s cyber attack is “fraught with risk”, according to the head of the HSE.

A decryption code provided by the hackers is still being assessed – and Paul Reid says it won’t be a “switch back on” process.

Rebuilding the HSE’s systems is expected to take weeks – with thousands more hospital appointments expected to be cancelled.

CEO of Cancer Care West, Richie Flaherty, says it’s not just patients impacted by the disruption.

“Cancer goes through the family in terms of the effects of it, so family members will be concerned if their sister or mother or father’s treatment has been stopped.

“These people are already going through a very difficult time and this on top of it is very hard to take.”

