HSE warn rebuilding the risk level from the cyber attack remains high

The head of the HSE says it’s “gaining momentum” in rebuilding healthcare systems following the recent cyber attack.

Paul Reid has warned it’ll be some time before the benefits are seen and that the risk level remains high.

It’s been confirmed the data of around 520 patients was leaked on the dark web two weeks ago.

Stephen McMahon from the Irish Patients Association says it’s a very upsetting situation.

“It’s frightening for patients who may be anxious that their records have been published.

“There may be details in a record that they don’t want family members or whoever to be aware of.

“This is the worst disaster to ever hit the Irish healthcare system.”

