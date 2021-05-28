International travel set to return in July under plans going to cabinet today

International travel for holidays is set to return on July 19th under plans going to cabinet this afternoon.

The proposals would also see indoor dining return from July 5th.

Foreign holidays will return on July 19th with Ireland set to adopt the EU’s digital green cert that week, under plans going to cabinet.

France, Belgium and Luxembourg will be removed from the Mandatory Hotel Quarantine list.

NPHET has also cleared the way for indoor dining to return from July 5th, though the Restaurants Association of Ireland has said it will be taking a legal challenge in a bid to be allowed to open indoor dining at the same time as hotels on June 2nd.

On June 7th restaurants and pubs can open for outdoor dining, while cinemas and gyms will also re-open.

Outdoor gatherings of 100 people will be allowed in June, or up to 200 in very large venues.

The number of people at weddings will increase to 50 from July 5th, then to 100 in August.

August will also see crowds back at matches, with the lower of 5,000 people or 25 per cent of capacity of the venue allowed at big outdoor events.

The government is also looking at trial events over the summer with bigger crowds, particularly targeting the GAA provincial finals.

