Gardai are continuing to investigate following the discovery of a stolen 4×4 in County Wexford yesterday evening.

A major operation, including units from Kilkenny and Tipperary was put into action after the vehicle turned up in New Ross.

The pick up truck was taken from the Killenaule area at around 4pm and was later spotted in Callan before being abandoned in the County Wexford town.

No arrests have been made and Gardai say enquires into the matter are ongoing.

