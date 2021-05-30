Ireland at the risk of outages as extra pressure placed on the power system

The country could be facing blackouts as the demand for electricity rises.

The Business Post reports the national grid is buckling under pressure, and there’s been an increase in system alerts warning of capacity shortages.

Some of the shortfall is due to two unscheduled outages at powerstations in Huntstown in Dublin and Whitegate in Cork.

The paper says periods of low wind and the retirement of peat power stations are further intensifying the issue, as well as delayed maintenance to generators due to Covid-19.

