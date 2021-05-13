Ireland’s housing policy has failed everywhere it’s been tried – Murphy

A Wexford TD has said that the housing policy in Ireland just isn’t working.

Verona Murphy was speaking in the Dail today and says that the strategy handed over from the previous government was disastrous and had little regard to social consequences to future generations.

She says there is no reconsideration to the policy following the financial devastation to the economy following the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It’s a policy about which the World Bank said the merits are unclear nor is it self evident that these are desirable for urban residents.

“It’s a policy that has failed everywhere and the British abandoned it in 2010.”

