Irish WhatsApp users will be cut off unless they agree to privacy update

Irish WhatsApp users will be cut off from the instant messaging service, unless they agree to a controversial privacy policy update.

The update will allow users to access Facebook ads from WhatsApp – which many fear is a backdoor to data sharing between the two sites.

Technology Correspondent for the Irish Independent Adrian Weckler says people will be blocked from the app on a phased basis unless they accept the new terms.

“To start with you’ll just start to see messages saying that you haven’t agreed and you must agree.

“Then it will cut you off from your chat list. You’ll still be able to accept messages and take calls.

“Then after a few weeks it will cut off the functionality altogether, you will see a permanent pop up on your WhastApp screen saying you must click accept or you can’t use WhatsApp anymore.”

Photo Credit: Pexels Images/Anton

