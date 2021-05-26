Junior Justice Minister rejects calls for more armed Gardai

The Junior Minister at the Department of Justice says he doesn’t see a need for every member of an Garda Siochana to be armed.

James Browne was responding to last night shooting of two Gardai during an incident in Blanchardstown in Dublin.

The officers were struck in the hand and leg – injuries which are said to be non-life threatening.

The incident led to a standoff and there was a media blackout for several hours.

One man was arrested and is being held at Blanchardstown Garda Station.

Speaking on Morning Mix, the Enniscorthy TD says links to the local area mean armed units aren’t generally required.

“I think we have a proud tradition of an Garda Siochana not being armed.

“They’re rooted in our communities, they play in our GAA clubs, they live locally but we do have to ensure that supports for the Gardai are there.”

