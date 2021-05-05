Junior Minister James Brown Advises People To Take Covid Vaccine Regardless Of The Venue

A number of people in North Wexford were surprised to be asked to attend Greystones in County Wicklow or AVIVA Stadium in Dublin to receive their covid 19 vaccine, instead of Enniscorthy.

Enniscorthy Junior Minister James Brown says he has spoken to the HSE and it has been described as a glitch in the system.

Some people were complaining about the unnecessary journey time, while some said they had no transport.

Minister Brown says says the matter should be rectified shortly, however he advises people to avail of the appointment if al all possible.

The HSE says, to cancel will mean further delay in protection from covid 19

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related