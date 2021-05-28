Kilkenny report positive Covid case but Wexford game will go ahead

There’s been fresh drama involving the Wexford and Kilkenny National Hurling league clash that’s scheduled to take place this weekend.

A positive Covid 19 case has been reported on the Kilkenny panel this week but the game is still due to go ahead as planned on Sunday at 3pm.

It’s understood the player contracted the virus outside of the playing environment and the rest of the Cats’ squad have been cleared to play.

Yesterday, Wexford confirmed their hurling panel have no new cases of Covid-19 and would be able to play the game.

The GAA at Croke Park have confirmed that the game will proceed as planned at Nowlan Park, with that game live on South East Radio with reaction on the Sports Hour at 6pm on Sunday.

