Labour call out Government for ‘dangerous’ dual income housing policy

The Labour party says the Government’s decision to develop a housing policy for dual income households is dangerous.

Reports yesterday based on CSO data found houses are affordable in just seven counties for a single worker on a typical salary.

A person on a median income and a 20 percent deposit can only buy a home in Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Longford, Mayo, Roscommon and Sligo.

The analysis shows there’s a gap of 30 thousand euro between the average house price in County Wexford and the maximum mortgage amount allowed to a single person earning an average wage.

Senator Rebecca Moynihan, Labour’s housing spokesperson, says single people are being priced out of the market.

She say the Government needs to also look at providing affordable housing for those living alone:

