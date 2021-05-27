LISTEN BACK: Staff and students on the opening of St Patrick’s School

The opening of the new ultra-modern, trailblazing St Patrick’s Special School in Enniscorthy has dominated conversation in the county and is said to be the best ‘Good News’ story to come out of Wexford by a long shot.

20 years in the making and an iconic facility, staff say they are expecting visitors from across Ireland and Europe in the future (when travel allows) from those looking to learn from the multi story, multi-functional, mammoth project.

Joleen from South East Radio News took a trip after their first full day in action and to see how they’re getting on in their new surroundings.

Senior class students and school leavers Molly Buckley, Jessica Rossiter, Ben Scarfe, John Cunningham and Eric Robertson shared their thoughts on the new school.

We also caught up Catherina Redmond Senior class teacher for school leavers, Helen Forristal class SNA and Brigid Roberts Home Economics Teacher, each of which have been part of the school for many years and have been integral in the transition to the new location.

They say it’s spectacular to finally be in their new facility and so grateful that the students who are due to finish up at the school this Summer got a chance to see it before they set off on their next chapter.

