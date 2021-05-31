Local beaches described as ‘chaotic’ over the sunny weekend

There’s a growing problem along Wexford’s coast because of a lack of infrastructure and enforcement of by laws.

That’s the view of Wexford Sinn Fein Councillor Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin.

Councillor Ó Súilleabháin said the weekend on some of our beaches was chaotic with a blatant disregard for safety due to jet skis in Courtown and Cahore.

He also says that while people must take personal responsibility for litter, the Council also needs to address the problem.

“The big problem in Cahore is an ongoing health issue with the lack of proper toilet facilities.

“Even though we did manage to get some small portaloos some time ago but that is a problem that needs to be addressed.

“Littering was a massive problem in Courtown over the weekend.

“That is something that has to be addressed.

“People have to take personal responsibility and should be bringing home their rubbish with them.

“Failing that we are going to have to have a management plan involving the council and local businesses as we definitely need more bins and other measures.”

