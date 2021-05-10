Longitude won’t be going ahead this year.

The festival in Dublin’s Marlay Park was due to take place from July 2nd to 4th.

Organisers say it has become clear they simply won’t be able to make Longitude happen this year due to restrictions.

Refunds will be processed over the next few days.

Festival organisers say the event will take place next year from July 1st to 3rd, and it will be “the biggest and best one yet”.

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

