There is broad welcome for a new development plan for the Old Dublin Road Business District of Enniscorthy

The works will be completed in three phases and will run from the Blackstoops Roundabout to the Scarawalsh roundabout

The area contains a number of companies and businesses with many operating in the services sector

Local Fine Gael Councillor Cathal Byrne says the development will have major benefits

