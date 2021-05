A man has been arrested following a small drugs seizure in County Wexford yesterday evening.

Around 5:20pm, Gardai stopped a car on the M11 near Toberduff for speeding before searching the vehicle.

Suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of €2,800 was seized as well as €1,000 in cash.

Officers discovered the man was disqualified from driving and had no insurance.

The man, aged in his 20s was arrested and brought to Gorey Garda Station.

