McCauley’s to provide vaccinations at Wexford and Enniscorthy stores

Two pharmacies in the county have been selected to act as vaccination centres this summer.

The McCauley’s Pharmacy stores in Enniscorthy and Wexford Town will have the capacity to administer up to 200 vaccines a day.

It’s believed the vaccination rollout programme will include pharmacies from next month and the HSE is exploring the possibility of using the Pfizer jab at these centres.

Shane O’Neill, chief pharmacist at McCauley’s says they’re looking forward to providing an important service for the communities they operate in.

“We are delighted to play our part in the ongoing battle against Covid-19 and to get the country fully open in the coming period”.

