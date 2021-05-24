Members of public urged not to engage with hoax hospital phone call

Members of the public are receiving calls from a Dublin number – supposedly from a hospital – where the caller knows all the person’s details – DOB, PPS and date of stay in hospital.

That’s according to the Irish Medical Times.

Its editor Terence Cosgrave says not to engage with the person on the phone.

Speaking to South East Radio he says to report the call to Gardai immediately.

“People are getting calls from a Dublin number.

“The person calling knows the persons date of birth, their PPS number and their stay in hospital and when that was.

“What they are asking them is to give their bank details because they want to supposedly return money to them because they have been over charged.

“If people get a call from someone like that purporting to be from a hospital, don’t engage with that person, hang up the phone and call the Gardaí.”

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related