Met Eireann forecast temperatures to surpass 20 degrees on Sunday

May 2021 will be remembered as a “particularly cold and wet” month, despite a warm weekend ahead.

Met Eireann have forecasted a warm and sunny weekend with temperatures set to surpass 20 degrees on Sunday.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says improving conditions in the coming days could be the start of Ireland’s summer.

“It will be a cool and certainly a very wet May when we look back on the record because many weather stations may also see some record rainfall amounts.

“The meteorological season of Summer starts on the 1st of June so maybe this is the beginning of our Summer and will hopefully be a signal of what’s to come.”

