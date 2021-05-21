Milder conditions expected next according to Met Éireann

Weather conditions are expected to improve in the middle of next week, according to Met Éireann.

It will be cool & unsettled into early next week, but with tentative signs of settled weather from midweek.🌤️ Keep up to date with the latest forecast here 👀 👇https://t.co/4diowyFVJ9 pic.twitter.com/QFuUOVjV7V — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 21, 2021

Heavy rain dominated the country yesterday with a number of weather warnings in operation – including a yellow wind and rain warning for Wexford.

Evelyn Cusack head of forecasting with Met Éireann says there’s good signs of a return of mild conditions.

“We are looking at the weather settling down then from the middle of next week.

“There are signs of the weather settling down for the first two weeks in June.

“Still staying in the cold side of the jet stream so temperatures will still be slightly below average but there will be some heat in the sun.

“There is some light at the end of the tunnel.”

