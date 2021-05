The Cabinet is expected to consider advice on using the Johnson and Johnson and Astrazeneca covid vaccines for people over 40 at it’s meeting tomorrow.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee is recommending the move with some conditions.

Meanwhile, a leading immunologist says Covid 19 vaccines should still protect people against the so-called Indian variant of the virus.

Professor Luke O’Neill says there is growing evidence of the effectiveness of vaccines against variants

