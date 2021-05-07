NCBI want businesses to be mindful of their street furniture this summer

Wexford businesses are being asked to be mindful of the visually impaired this summer when it comes to outdoor and street furniture.

The National Council for the Blind in Ireland say there needs to be greater public understanding around the problems that blind people face.

With more people out on the streets, we’re asked to keep an eye out for any potential dangers that someone with sight issues may not be aware of.

Speaking to South East Radio, the Head of Advocacy at the NCBI, June Tinsley says they’re more than happy to point businesses in the right direction:

