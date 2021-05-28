Needles discarded near children’s play area in Wexford Town

Hypodermic needles have been discovered near a children’s play area in Wexford Town.

Drug paraphernalia was discarded in a housing estate in the town which has lead to outrage from local residents.

Yesterday, The Cornmarket Project in Wexford reported an increase of people who have relapsed in Wexford during the Covid pandemic

Local councillor Davy Hynes says untold damage could have been done if a child had found the stash.

“If some child puts their hand in that bag and got a prick, there’s a possibility of very nasty diseases like HIV or Hepatitis B or C.”

