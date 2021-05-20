New boutique hotel in Enniscorthy applies for planning permission

Planning permission is being sought for a new boutique hotel in Enniscorthy.

The application was submitted to Wexford County Council last week and a site on Mill Yard Lane has been identified.

The plans will see a three storey building replace a current structure at the site while parking spaces will also be constructed for visitors.

The application was submitted on the 12th of May by Angela Anderson with help from Aidan Nolan, a design consultant of Asquinton, Enniscorthy.

Tourist accommodation in Enniscorthy has been under pressure in recent years and it’s hoped this new facility will bring more business to the town.

