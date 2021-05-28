New North Wexford vaccination centre to be placed in Kilanerin

The Kilanerin Community Centre is to be turned into a vaccination hub from next month.

Operations will begin from mid June and the centre will have the capacity to deliver around 1,200 jabs a day.

It’ll come as a relief to many in North Wexford as they were forced to travel to Greystones in Wicklow to receive their vaccine in some cases.

Local senator Malcolm Byrne told South East Radio the issue of transport will be looked at shortly.

“It will be easier for people in areas like Gorey or Arklow to travel to Kilanerin than having to travel to Greystones.

The good news for those of us who are expecting our jabs in the next couple of weeks, we won’t have to drive too far.”

