New report says water fees will help meet environmental targets

The Environment Minister has ruled out reintroducing water charges.

An OECD report has recommended the Government considers bringing in fees to meet environmental targets.

A plan to bring in water charges in 2014 was abandoned following a public backlash.

Speaking on his way into Cabinet, Minister Eamon Ryan ruled out trying to bring them back.

“It’s a very good OECD report.

“It backs up a lot of what we are doing and what we plan to do in government.

“But we will no be going back to the water charges issue.

“The political system in Ireland spent a lot of time on this.

“We came to what I think was an appropriate conclusion so I think we’ll stick to that.”

