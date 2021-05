Adopted people will have full access to their birth certs under new legislation approved by the Cabinet.

Where the birth mother expressed a wish for privacy an information session will be held with a social worker – but the name will still be released.

It will be the first time adoptees will have a blanket guarantee for access to their early life documents.

Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman has said this is a landmark piece of legislation for adopted people and their families

