New walk in Covid test centre opens in Wexford today

A Labour Councillor in Wexford says “we are on the last lap” in the battle against Covid 19.

George Lawlor made his comments as the HSE open a new walk in Covid 19 Test Centre today.

The facility is at Whitemill Industrial Estate in Wexford Town and no appointment is necessary.

The walk in centre will operate in parallel with the current drive through centre which is by referral only.

Latest figures show 5 patients are being treated for Covid 19 at Wexford General Hospital – one patient is receiving critical care.

George Lawlor says progress is being made.

“I believe we are in the last lap of the battle against Covid-19.

“The numbers of people attending and being treated in Wexford General Hospital are at their lowest in many many months.

“Certainly we are going in the right direction, of course we have to be vigilant, the vaccine is certainly working because the number of people being hospitalised as a result of getting Covid-19 has radically reduced.”

