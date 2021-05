A County Wexford Lotto player needed just three numbers to start their week on the right foot by landing a five-figure windfall

The anonymous winner struck a confident 50 euro wager on their three lucky numbers in a Wexford BoyleSports shop

They faced odds of 350/1 against all three all rolling out.

But within seconds all three were revealed to send the value of their betslip skyrocketing to a mega 17,550 euro

